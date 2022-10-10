Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.