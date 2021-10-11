 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

