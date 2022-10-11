This evening in Madison: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
