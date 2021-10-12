Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.