Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.