This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
