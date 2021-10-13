 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

