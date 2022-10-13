For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
This year it seems unlikely that we will see another 80-degree day as at least the next 10 days seem certain to be cooler than that.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …