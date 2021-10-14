 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

