Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
