For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
