 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News