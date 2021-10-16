 Skip to main content
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

