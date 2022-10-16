This evening in Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
