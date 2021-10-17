 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

