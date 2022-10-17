Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.