Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
This year it seems unlikely that we will see another 80-degree day as at least the next 10 days seem certain to be cooler than that.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …