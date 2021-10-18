This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
U.S. weather and climate disasters took more than 500 lives and cost $100 billion-plus so far in 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Rainy stretch over for southern Wisconsin, sunshine and comfortable temperatures on tap for next week
Highs should be mostly in the 60s with plenty of sunshine for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
