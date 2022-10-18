 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

