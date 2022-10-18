Madison's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Th…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.