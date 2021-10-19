Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.