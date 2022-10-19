 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

