This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
