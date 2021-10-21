 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News