Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.