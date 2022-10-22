 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

