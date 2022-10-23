This evening in Madison: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
