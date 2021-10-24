Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.