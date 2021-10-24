Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Today's cond…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is on…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We wil…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Postcard-worthy weather to start workweek for southern Wisconsin, rain, then cooler weather to follow
Southern Wisconsin will see sunshine and highs in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, before showers and thunderstorms at midweek usher in cooler weather, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in toda…
Q: How is the Artic Sea ice situation?