For the drive home in Madison: Rain. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. …
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditions are expe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Madison could…