This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is on…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in toda…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We wil…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Today's cond…
A final warm day for southern Wisconsin, chances for showers and storms in advance of much colder weather
The first frost of the season could be seen late this week and through the weekend, according to forecasters.