Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.