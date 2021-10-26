 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News