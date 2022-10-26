 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

