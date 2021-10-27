Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.