Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

