This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
