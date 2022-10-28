This evening in Madison: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
