Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

