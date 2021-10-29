Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in toda…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We wil…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
After nice Halloween weekend, coldest weather of season will have southern Wisconsin shivering next week
It will be cold enough for snow next week for southern Wisconsin, but little precipitation is expected, according to forecasters.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may wan…
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.