 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News