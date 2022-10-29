Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.