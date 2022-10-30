Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.