Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
