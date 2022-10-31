 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

