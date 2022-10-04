Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
