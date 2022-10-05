Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.