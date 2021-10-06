 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

