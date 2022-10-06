This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
Some rain around Wednesday, but more activity expected Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weather update.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.