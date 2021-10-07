Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.