Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
