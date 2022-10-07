This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.