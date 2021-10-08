Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
