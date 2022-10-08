 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

