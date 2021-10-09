Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.