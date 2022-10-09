 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News