For the drive home in Madison: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
