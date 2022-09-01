Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.