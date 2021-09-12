This evening's outlook for Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
